Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal establishes first-ever digital facilitation centre in PIMS for poor patients help

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Thursday kick started first-ever digital facilitation centre in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital to provide quick relief to the poor patients.

The PBM in collaboration with NOVARTIS, has developed a digital integrated 'Beneficiary Management System' for the medical treatment of deserving patients on the fast-track.

Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza inaugurated the software in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital in the presence of PBM Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi, Novartis Chief Executive Officer Imran Bashir and PIMS Hospital Executive Director Dr Ansar Maqsood, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Buppi said digital transformation and e-governance was being introduced within the organization to accelerate its humanitarian services.

He was of the view that adopting the technological innovations would lead us in improving our capabilities to respond the applicants in efficient and transparent manner and it would also be helpful to meet the future's challenges of increasing number of applicants.

Appreciating the NOVARTIS and all the team for making the dream visible, Buppi termed it a complete solution to simplify the procedure of medical cases via e-processing and linking all stakeholders to district level.

He further explained that automation and digitalization would enable us ensuring effective governance and also be favorable to the beneficiaries across the country during COVID-19 crisis.

This software would also be extended to other public sector hospitals of the country as well, he added.

Bashir said the public private partnership meant a lot for the speedy disposal of deserving patients even from remote areas of the country.

He also vowed for further partnerships with the PBM in social protection area.

Dr Ansar, while expressing his views, termed it a valuable initiative for timely medical treatment of the poor and deserving patients of cancer, kidney, cardiac, hepatitis, thalassemia and other ailments.