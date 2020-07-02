UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Establishes First-ever Digital Facilitation Centre In PIMS For Poor Patients Help

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 11:33 PM

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal establishes first-ever digital facilitation centre in PIMS for poor patients help

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Thursday kick started first-ever digital facilitation centre in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital to provide quick relief to the poor patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Thursday kick started first-ever digital facilitation centre in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital to provide quick relief to the poor patients.

The PBM in collaboration with NOVARTIS, has developed a digital integrated 'Beneficiary Management System' for the medical treatment of deserving patients on the fast-track.

Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza inaugurated the software in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital in the presence of PBM Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi, Novartis Chief Executive Officer Imran Bashir and PIMS Hospital Executive Director Dr Ansar Maqsood, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Buppi said digital transformation and e-governance was being introduced within the organization to accelerate its humanitarian services.

He was of the view that adopting the technological innovations would lead us in improving our capabilities to respond the applicants in efficient and transparent manner and it would also be helpful to meet the future's challenges of increasing number of applicants.

Appreciating the NOVARTIS and all the team for making the dream visible, Buppi termed it a complete solution to simplify the procedure of medical cases via e-processing and linking all stakeholders to district level.

He further explained that automation and digitalization would enable us ensuring effective governance and also be favorable to the beneficiaries across the country during COVID-19 crisis.

This software would also be extended to other public sector hospitals of the country as well, he added.

Bashir said the public private partnership meant a lot for the speedy disposal of deserving patients even from remote areas of the country.

He also vowed for further partnerships with the PBM in social protection area.

Dr Ansar, while expressing his views, termed it a valuable initiative for timely medical treatment of the poor and deserving patients of cancer, kidney, cardiac, hepatitis, thalassemia and other ailments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Poor Lead Cancer All From

Recent Stories

Dubai’s development journey will not be hampered ..

2 hours ago

Investor appetite for DGCX currency products conti ..

2 hours ago

Outcomes of eighth PSL Governing Council meeting

2 hours ago

Infinix Unveils Exciting Lucky Draw with Mega Disc ..

2 hours ago

Trump hails 'spectacular' June US jobs report

2 minutes ago

Cops awarded for foiling terrorist attack on PSX

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.