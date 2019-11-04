UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Inaugurates Thalassaemia Centre In District Headquarter Hospital Vehari

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 08:51 PM

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbasi Buppi on Monday inaugurated Shaheed Usman Thalassaemia Centre in district headquarter Hospital Vehari along with the mother of Shaheed Usman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbasi Buppi on Monday inaugurated Shaheed Usman Thalassaemia Centre in district headquarter Hospital Vehari along with the mother of Shaheed Usman.

Deputy Commissioner Vehari Irfan Ahmed, Medical Superintendent Dr Fazil and a large number of notables of the area were also present.

The new Thalassaemia Centre has been named after Shaheed Usman, a thalassaemia patient, who continued supporting his family by working hard despite enduring the life threatening disease.

Usman also spearheaded awareness campaign against thalassaemia. Usman also delivered a speech in presidency and impressed President Arif Alvi.

Usman died recently while fighting the disease.

The thalassaemia centre was established in district Vehari on the directives of President to provide free services to patients free of cost, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Aon Abbas Buppi said increasing thalassaemia centres were need of the hour to cater the needs of growing patients.

More Centres were being established in district Sukkur, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bajour Agency and Dera Ismael Khan. MD inaugurated the Centre along with Shamim Bibi, the mother of Shaheed Usman. MD also presented a cheque of Rs 100,000 to Shamim Bibi on behalf of First lady Mohtarma Samina Alvi, the wife of President Dr Arif Alvi.

