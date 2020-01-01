UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Issues Compensation Cheques Of Rs 2 M For Burn Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 09:55 PM

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal issues compensation cheques of Rs 2 m for burn victims

The Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) on Wednesday issued compensation cheques of Rs 2 million for the five burn victims, who were severely burnt in a gas cylinder blast occurred in the Jinnah Super Market area on Saturday night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) on Wednesday issued compensation cheques of Rs 2 million for the five burn victims, who were severely burnt in a gas cylinder blast occurred in the Jinnah Super Market area on Saturday night.

The request for providing financial assistance to the victims were made by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari who recently visited the burn centre of Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS), an official source told APP.

Upon his arrival at the PIMS, the victims' families requested the SAPM for providing financial support to the victims who received up to 80 per cent burnt in that incident.

Bukhari assured his full cooperation to the victims on behalf of government and directed the PIMS administration to provide every possible treatment to the patients.

