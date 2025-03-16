Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Launches Ramazan Iftar Drive For Needy In Kohat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 11:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal has initiated a special Iftar drive in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in order to provide relief to the underprivileged during the holy month of Ramazan.
The drive, led by Assistant Director Muhammad Fayyaz, aims to distribute Iftar packets among deserving individuals at various locations across the city.
The initiative, undertaken on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Shaheen Khalid Butt, demonstrates the organization's commitment to serving the needy.
The Iftar packets, containing dates, juice, water, fruits, and other essential items, will be distributed daily until the 27th of Ramazan.
This philanthropic effort is part of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's broader mission to support vulnerable populations across the country. The organization has appealed to philanthropists and the public to contribute to this noble cause, ensuring that as many deserving individuals as possible can benefit from this initiative.
APP/azq/378
