Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal & NDF Host Iftar At Women Empowerment Center

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 08:02 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, in collaboration with NDF Pakistan, hosted an Iftar at the Women Empowerment Center of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal in Nawabshah under the Prime Minister’s Ramazan Program on Thursday.

Over 400 fasting girls were provided with Iftar. This event is part of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's social welfare efforts during the holy month of Ramazan, which, under the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and MD Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, aims to provide various forms of assistance to the public.

The objective of this program is to support the deserving individuals during the blessed month of Ramazan and to facilitate them with Iftar.

On this occasion, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's Assistant Director, Shahzado Jiskani, said, "We consider serving the public during Ramazan our top priority.

Such programs promote love and cooperation among the people, and we are happy to join our community during this blessed month to help them".

President of NDF Pakistan, Abid Lashari, expressed his gratitude for the collaboration, saying, We take pride in partnering with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for this noble cause, and these joint efforts will continue to improve the lives of the people.

During the event, after the Iftar, the fasting girls at the Women Empowerment Center of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Nawabshah, prayed and thanked for the blessings of Ramadan.

