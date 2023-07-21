Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal organizes Thalassemia prevention seminar in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country in an effort to raise awareness about thalassemia prevention, a seminar was organized in Abbottabad under the patronage of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) at Abbottabad Press Club (APC) here on Friday.

According to the details, following the directives of Chairman Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Aamir Fida Parachai Assistant Director Abbottabad Yasir Sarwar Tanoli in collaboration with APC organized an awareness seminar.

While addressing the seminar Yasir Sarwar Tanoli, Assistant Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Abbottabad, highlighted the severity of Thalassemia and urged citizens to take preventive measures.

Emphasizing the significance of Thalassemia tests before marriage, he underscored how it can curb the spread of the disease effectively. He also mentioned that free medicines for Thalassemia-affected children are provided at various centers across the country as per Chairman Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's directives.

The seminar is part of a larger initiative set forth by Chairman Aamir Fida Paracha, with ongoing awareness seminars taking place nationwide to educate the public about Thalassemia.

Furthermore, specific efforts are being made in Abbottabad to facilitate treatment for major Thalassemia patients at the Thalassemia Center of Ayub Medical Complex, supported by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

Speakers at the seminar commended Chairman Aamir Fida Paracha for his proactive efforts and stressed the need for collective actions at the national level to enhance treatment facilities and eradicate this dangerous disease from all regions of Pakistan.

As a token of appreciation for her dedication to raising awareness and promoting disease treatment within society, Zeenat Tariq was honored with a special shield by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal at the conclusion of the seminar.