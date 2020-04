Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) announces bearing educational expenses of a transgender

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has announced awarding scholarship to a transgender Moheen Muhammad Alias Dolphan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has announced awarding scholarship to a transgender Moheen Muhammad Alias Dolphan.

Ms Dolphan had appealed Prime Minister Imran Khan on social media to bear her educational expenses as she want to study at University of Technology, said a press release.

Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi said the PBM would support Ms Dolphan to continue her studies as transgender are the most neglected segment of society.

PBM had already provided job to a transgender.