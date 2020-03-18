Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) confers 4,200 scholarships to deserving university students

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has conferred 4,200 education scholarships to deserving students of various public sector universities during the current financial year enabling them to pursue higher studies despite meager resources

According to official website of PBM, it has provided educational assistance to 40,000 students during financial year 2017-18 and 3,115 scholarships were conferred to deserving students during the financial year 2018-19.

PBM has already signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with over 40 universities for granting scholarships to 50 deserving students of each university.

PBM pays scholarships amounting to Rs 100,000 to deserving students including 50 percent to female students.

Meanwhile, Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Buppi discussed three monthly based funds release of PBM, assignment accounts of regional officers of PBM with Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, said a press release.