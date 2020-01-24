UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Confers Scholarships To 8,500 Deserving Students For Higher Studies

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 05:05 PM

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) confers scholarships to 8,500 deserving students for higher studies

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has awarded scholarships to 8,500 deserving students of government sector universities across the country during one year period for pursuing higher studies despite meager resources

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has awarded scholarships to 8,500 deserving students of government sector universities across the country during one year period for pursuing higher studies despite meager resources.

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal told APP that the scholarships up to Rs 100,000 were being paid to the deserving students right now. PBM has decided to confer 50 percent scholarships to female students.

He said PBM has already written a letter to 80 government universities asking them to give the Names of their 50 most deserving students for award of scholarships.

PBM has already inked MoUs with 40 universities to help deserving students for continuing higher studies.

PBM has provided educational assistance to 2,633 students in current financial year and paid education stipends to 18,375 students during the current financial year.

While 47,000 students were paid stipend last year and education assistance were provided to 40,000 students during the last financial year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

1 hour ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

2 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

2 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

2 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.