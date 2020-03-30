Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM) disbursed Rs 308.75 mln among deserving persons in 28 neglected districts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM) had disbursed Rs 308.75 million as Individual Financial Assistance (IFA) among the deserving persons in 28 most neglected districts in last financial year.

PBM was striving to eradicate poverty through Individual Financial Assistance (IFA) in different areas including Medical, Education, Medical and Special Friends.

A sum of Rs 12,066.96 million has been distributed among 28,992 beneficiaries during the current financial year.

According to official data, Rs 2,884.

954 million were disbursed among 22,320 persons as medical assistance during current financial year.

Likewise, Rs 9,115.551 million were distributed among 3,602 beneficiaries as education assistance, Rs 51.87 million were disbursed among 1,961 beneficiaries as general assistance. Similarly, Rs 14.585 million were disbursed among 1,109 beneficiaries as assistance to 'special friends.' PBM has also paid Rs 1,779,356 million fine for release of 25 prisoners including four from district jail Muzaffargarh and 21 from central jail Lahore.

