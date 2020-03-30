UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Bait Ul Mal (PBM) Disbursed Rs 308.75 Mln Among Deserving Persons In 28 Neglected Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 02:21 PM

Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM) disbursed Rs 308.75 mln among deserving persons in 28 neglected districts

Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM) had disbursed Rs 308.75 million as Individual Financial Assistance (IFA) among the deserving persons in 28 most neglected districts in last financial year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM) had disbursed Rs 308.75 million as Individual Financial Assistance (IFA) among the deserving persons in 28 most neglected districts in last financial year.

PBM was striving to eradicate poverty through Individual Financial Assistance (IFA) in different areas including Medical, Education, Medical and Special Friends.

A sum of Rs 12,066.96 million has been distributed among 28,992 beneficiaries during the current financial year.

According to official data, Rs 2,884.

954 million were disbursed among 22,320 persons as medical assistance during current financial year.

Likewise, Rs 9,115.551 million were distributed among 3,602 beneficiaries as education assistance, Rs 51.87 million were disbursed among 1,961 beneficiaries as general assistance. Similarly, Rs 14.585 million were disbursed among 1,109 beneficiaries as assistance to 'special friends.' PBM has also paid Rs 1,779,356 million fine for release of 25 prisoners including four from district jail Muzaffargarh and 21 from central jail Lahore.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Education Jail Fine Muzaffargarh From Million

Recent Stories

COVID-19 will change real estate design and proper ..

6 minutes ago

Virus to shrink German 2020 GDP by 2.8-5.4%: top e ..

3 minutes ago

Top personal trainer thanks Dubai Sports Council f ..

14 minutes ago

Coronavirus testing kits, ventilators to hit count ..

2 minutes ago

IGHDS launches corona awareness campaign

5 minutes ago

India's lockdown to combat coronavirus 'belated'; ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.