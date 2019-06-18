Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) disburses Rs 1,793.861 mln to deserving from July 2018 to March 2019

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has disbursed over Rs 1,793.861 million as Individual Financial Assistance (IFA) among the deserving destitute persons from July to March 2019, said official sources

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has disbursed over Rs 1,793.861 million as Individual Financial Assistance (IFA) among the deserving destitute persons from July to March 2019, said official sources.

Talking to APP, he said Individual Financial Assistance (IFA) was supported through general assistance, education, medical treatment and rehabilitation. According to breakup, Rs 1,705 million was disbursed as IFA medical assistance, Rs 28.419 million as education s0upport Rs 28.419 million were disbursed as IFA-General.

Furthermore, during July to March FY2019, PBM had disbursed an amount of Rs 2.562 billion through its core projects.

He said a family having two or more special (disabled) children was being paid Rs.25,000/- annually, whereas the family with one special child is being provided financial assistance of Rs.10,000/- per annum.

PBM has paid another Rs 48 million from July, 2018 to March, 2019 under Child Support Program (CSP), which was a conditional cash transfer program to pay Rs 300 per month per family to parents for sending their children to schools.

Rs 600 per month per family were being to families having two or more school going children.

PBM also disbursed Rs 7 million to Institutional Rehabilitation for registered Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) from July, 2018 to March, 2019. The grant in aid was being paid to NGOs having excellent track record aimed at institutional rehabilitation of the poor and deserving persons of the society.

PBM had also spent Rs 266 million on 159 National Centres for Rehabilitation of Child Labour; Rs 258 million on 154 Women Empowerment Centres; Rs 189 million on the welfare of orphan children staying in 39 Pakistan Sweet Homes from July 2018 to March 2019.

