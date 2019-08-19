UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Distributes18,400 Food Packages, 18,000 Educational Kits Last Year: Performance Report

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 03:32 PM

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) distributes18,400 food packages, 18,000 educational kits last year: performance report

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) had distributed 18,400 food packages, 18,000 educational kits and arranged Iftari for 50,000 persons during the last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) had distributed 18,400 food packages, 18,000 educational kits and arranged Iftari for 50,000 persons during the last year. According to one year performance shared by Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, PBM has established Thalassemia Centres in various cities, established great home for old citizens in Karachi, started registration for providing assistance to Cochlear Implants.

According to the report, management committees were constituted to improve the service delivery of Women Empowerment Centres. PBM has established District Development Portals for ensuring accessibility to data and leveraging philanthropic contributions.

�PBM has also started revamping of its systems and aligning it with the "Ehsaas Governance and Integrity Policy".

