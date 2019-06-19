Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) inks MoU with varsities in Malakand Division for provision of scholarships

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ):Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with three universities of Malakand Division for the grant of 50 scholarships to deserving graduate and master level students of each varsity.

The MoU signing ceremonies were separately held in University of Malakand, University of Buner and University of Swat.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas has said that his department provided 4000 scholarships to the deserving students across the country during last nine months.

He said that PBM has also sent letters to 82 other universities for providing scholarships to the deserving students.

He said that PBM was operating 150 schools, 40 sweet homes and 150 women empowerment centers in the country providing best education and entrepreneur facilities to the deserving people.

He said PBM also providing different commodities to more than 50,000 disabled persons in the country. The PBM was truly serving the deserving and poor people, he said.

He said that federal government introducing reforms in PBM that would help and support poor and deserving people in future.

MD PBM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was making sincere and honest efforts for welfare and prosperity of the new generation and not for the next general elections.

Aon Abbas said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has changed the mind set of people regarding elimination of corruption in the country. He said PM Imran Khan was making efforts for welfare of the masses and dedicated his entire life for making the country and the nation strong among comity of the nation. Imran Khan believed that no change can be brought unless and until every child was imbibed with ornament of education, he maintained.