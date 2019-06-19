UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Inks MoU With Varsities In Malakand Division For Provision Of Scholarships

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 04:28 PM

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) inks MoU with varsities in Malakand Division for provision of scholarships

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with three universities of Malakand Division for the grant of 50 scholarships to deserving graduate and master level students of each varsity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ):Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with three universities of Malakand Division for the grant of 50 scholarships to deserving graduate and master level students of each varsity.

The MoU signing ceremonies were separately held in University of Malakand, University of Buner and University of Swat.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas has said that his department provided 4000 scholarships to the deserving students across the country during last nine months.

He said that PBM has also sent letters to 82 other universities for providing scholarships to the deserving students.

He said that PBM was operating 150 schools, 40 sweet homes and 150 women empowerment centers in the country providing best education and entrepreneur facilities to the deserving people.

He said PBM also providing different commodities to more than 50,000 disabled persons in the country. The PBM was truly serving the deserving and poor people, he said.

He said that federal government introducing reforms in PBM that would help and support poor and deserving people in future.

MD PBM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was making sincere and honest efforts for welfare and prosperity of the new generation and not for the next general elections.

Aon Abbas said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has changed the mind set of people regarding elimination of corruption in the country. He said PM Imran Khan was making efforts for welfare of the masses and dedicated his entire life for making the country and the nation strong among comity of the nation. Imran Khan believed that no change can be brought unless and until every child was imbibed with ornament of education, he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Poor Education Swat Malakand Buner Women Government Best

Recent Stories

Professionals in Pakistan see cyber security as th ..

1 minute ago

Russia Favors Extending New START, Slams US Manipu ..

15 minutes ago

Minister directs for developing potential tourists ..

15 minutes ago

New Zealand win toss and bowl in South Africa Worl ..

15 minutes ago

European stock markets pause before Fed update 19 ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong lawmakers grill security chief over prot ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.