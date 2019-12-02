UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Mulls Establishing Shelter Homes For Destitute Senior Citizens

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) was fine tuning a plan to provide residential facilities to homeless senior citizens of the country, said official source.

According to source,at least one Great Home would be established at provincial/ regional headquarters of the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan to provide clothing, medical, recreation facilities to abandoned senior citizens.

As a pilot project Great Homes would be established initially at Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta. As many as 50 senior citizens would be provided free accommodation facility in one great home.

Later, female Great Homes would also be set up to provide� free furnished accommodation, free nutritious balanced diet, medical care,free laundry service, recreational activities and prayer rooms, etc.

