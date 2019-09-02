UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Plans To Establish One Vocational Dastkari School In Each District

Mon 02nd September 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) was planning to establish at least one vocational dastkari school in each district, said an official sources of PBM.

Talking to APP, an official said, currently as many as 154 dastkari schools including 64 in Punjab, 62 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18 in Balochistan and 11 dastkari schools were working in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

He said the training being imparted to women in the schools was included the use of computer, office equipments, fax, photocopiers, printers, interior decoration, beautician, cooking, tie and dye and glass painting etc.

He said PBM has launched several new initiatives including establishment of great home for old citizens, enrolment of street children in its schools and registration of cochlear implants to help deserving persons.

The management committees have been formed to improve service delivery of women empowerment centres.

PBM has also started revamping of its systems and aligning it with the Ehsaas Governance and Integrity Policy.

PBM was running over three dozen Darul Ehsas, in various areas of the country. Each Darul Ehsas was accommodating 100 orphan children. PBM was also helping the poor through Individual Financial Assistance programme. Any person can apply for general finance assistance once a year. The deserving was also being provided medical treatment, education stipend.PBM providing financial assistance to special friends amounting to Rs 10,000 to a family having one special person and Rs 25,000 to a family having two or more special persons.

PBM also providing wheel chairs, white cane, hearing aid, artificial limb and artificial legs to the deserving persons. Free furnished accommodation, free nutrition, balanced diet, medical care, free laundry, recreational activities, prayer room have also being provided to the deserving in Great Homes.

