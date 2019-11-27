Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) provides accommodation facility to 5,500 orphan children

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has provided basic amenities of life including food, clothing, education and sports facilities. to 5,500 orphan children in its over 53 Dar-ul-Ehsas Centres working across the country, said official data.

According to data, the incumbent government has expedited the process of opening new orphan homes called Dar-ul-Ehsas as the number of orphanage has jumped to over 53 from 38 when the present government came into power. Each Dar-ul-Ehsas accommodates 100 marginalized children.

The destitute children were being provided free nutritious, balanced diet, free education, free uniform, free summer/winter clothing and shoes, medical care, skill development, free laundry, religious education and counseling/legal aid besides legal assistance to victims of violence and abuse.

Each Dar-ul-Ehsas provides accommodation to destitute kids aged 4 to 6 years. Government was keen to protect future generations from the threat of malnutrition, illiteracy, illness and other poverty related issues.The long term investment would help making the country prosperous and self sustainable.

