Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) provides medical assistance to 22,320 deserving persons in one year period: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has provided medical assistance to 22,320 deserving persons in the last one year under the umbrella of Individual Financial Assistance (IFA) Programme.

According to one year performance report of PBM, the department was also helping in poverty reduction through various IFA programmes including general financial assistance, education stipend, individual rehabilitation programmes, etc.

A Facilitation Centre has already been established at PBM head office to provide speedy, hassle free medical services to the beneficiaries visiting the office and stream lining the process of providing medical assistance.

The facilitation centre was fully equipped with the queue and beneficiary management system. A senior doctor with a team of technical staff supervises the Centre to provide easy access to the unattended beneficiaries.

The centre ensures greater accountability and transparency besides simplifying transaction procedures and increasing public satisfaction index. The incumbent government always endeavours for welfare and well being of ailing and persons with disabilities to play their positive role in the economic activity of the country.