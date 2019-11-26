Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) provides medical assistance to 183,336 deserving ailing people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has so far provided medical assistance to 183,336 deserving ailing persons besides imparting technical training among 204,142 women, said official data issued by the PBM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has so far provided medical assistance to 183,336 deserving ailing persons besides imparting technical training among 204,142 women, said official data issued by the PBM.

The PBM was also contributing in poverty reduction through various Individual Financial Assistance (IFA) programmes including general financial assistance, education stipend, individual rehabilitation programmes, etc.

A Facilitation Centre has already been established at PBM head office to provide speedy, hassle free medical services to the beneficiaries visiting the office and stream lining the process of providing medical assistance.

The facilitation centre was fully equipped with the queue and beneficiary management system. A senior doctor with a team of technical staff supervises the Centre to provide easy access to the unattended beneficiaries.

The centre ensures greater accountability and transparency besides simplifying transaction procedures and increasing public satisfaction index.

PBM has also started cochlear implants and high quality care for children with severe to profound hearing loss. The process of providing customized wheel chairs, hearing aid, white cane, artificial limbs, financial aid and much more has been simplified and made quicker for poor handicapped, who approach PBM for assistance. While believing that disability is not inability, the current management has revised and increased the existing quota for disables in financial assistance and employment.

PBM was providing free residence to over 5,500 orphans in its over 50 Dar-ul-Ehsaas (orphanages) established across the country.