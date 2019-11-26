UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Provides Medical Assistance To 183,336 Deserving Ailing People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 05:16 PM

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) provides medical assistance to 183,336 deserving ailing people

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has so far provided medical assistance to 183,336 deserving ailing persons besides imparting technical training among 204,142 women, said official data issued by the PBM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has so far provided medical assistance to 183,336 deserving ailing persons besides imparting technical training among 204,142 women, said official data issued by the PBM.

The PBM was also contributing in poverty reduction through various Individual Financial Assistance (IFA) programmes including general financial assistance, education stipend, individual rehabilitation programmes, etc.

A Facilitation Centre has already been established at PBM head office to provide speedy, hassle free medical services to the beneficiaries visiting the office and stream lining the process of providing medical assistance.

The facilitation centre was fully equipped with the queue and beneficiary management system. A senior doctor with a team of technical staff supervises the Centre to provide easy access to the unattended beneficiaries.

The centre ensures greater accountability and transparency besides simplifying transaction procedures and increasing public satisfaction index.

PBM has also started cochlear implants and high quality care for children with severe to profound hearing loss. The process of providing customized wheel chairs, hearing aid, white cane, artificial limbs, financial aid and much more has been simplified and made quicker for poor handicapped, who approach PBM for assistance. While believing that disability is not inability, the current management has revised and increased the existing quota for disables in financial assistance and employment.

PBM was providing free residence to over 5,500 orphans in its over 50 Dar-ul-Ehsaas (orphanages) established across the country.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Poor Education Doctor Women Employment

Recent Stories

Local businessmen asked to exploit untapped trade ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to not go against verdicts of courts

2 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Hits Bosnia and Herzegovi ..

2 minutes ago

Cancer patients more likely to die of heart proble ..

2 minutes ago

Dualization project of 83 kilometre Old Bannu Roa ..

14 seconds ago

Awareness activity held to teach people about 'Cle ..

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.