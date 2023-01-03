UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Releases First Payment To Deserving Families Under OWSP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2023 | 06:01 PM

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) releases first payment to deserving families under OWSP

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has released the first payment to deserving families under the "Orphans and Widows Support Programme (OWSP)" during a ceremony held in Karachi on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has released the first payment to deserving families under the "Orphans and Widows Support Programme (OWSP)" during a ceremony held in Karachi on Tuesday.

According to a news release issued here, President of PPP Women Wing and Member Sindh Assembly, Faryal Talpur, launched the programme by releasing the initial payments in the presence of Senator Waqar Mehdi and Managing Director PBM Amir Fida Paracha.

Faryal Talpur, in her address, said the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) truly reflects the sympathetic approach of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto towards the downtrodden segments of the country.

Admiring the OWSP project for educating and empowering poor women and girls of the country, she appreciated the PBM chief for achieving the set targets in the Social Protection Field in a short span of time.

Addressing the ceremony, Senator Waqar Mehdi appreciated the PBM's pro-poor initiatives and said along with the other measures for orphan children, PBM's ongoing task encompasses the unique idea of accommodating poor widows and their school-going daughters.

Highlighting the project, PBM MD Amir Fida Paracha said the widows registered under BISP have been connected with OWSP with the condition of having one or more school-going orphan girls.

He said the initiative translates the distinctive and compassionate idea of protecting orphan girls by providing them with education and other basic needs of life. "Ensuring transparency and efficacy in this project, the payments are released through UBL OMNI Digital Banking," he added while explaining that a monthly stipend of Rs 8000 is being granted to the mother of a school-going orphan girl while Rs 12,000 per month is given to the mother of more than one school-going orphan girls.

Paracha also reiterated his passion to materialize the vision of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed for the well-being of the vulnerable populace of the country.

