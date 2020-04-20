UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Sings MoU With Burn Centre For Needy Patients' Treatment

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 03:45 PM

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) sings MoU with Burn Centre for needy patients' treatment

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) and Pak Italian Modern Burn Centre signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to extend financial assistance for needy and deserving patients of South Punjab here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ):Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) and Pak Italian Modern Burn Centre signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to extend financial assistance for needy and deserving patients of South Punjab here on Monday.

Managing Director (MD) PBM, Aon Abbas Buppi and Executive Director (ED), Burn Centre, Dr Naheed Chaudhary inked the MoU.

It will facilitate patients of acid burns, hand cut and other surgeries with monthly income up to Rs17,000.

An amount of six lac rupees will be extended for the treatment of the patients after due verification by PBM.

Later, addressing a press conference, MD PBM, Aon Abbas Buppi, said that the MoU was a gift for the people of South Punjab as they were receiving number of applications from people with burn or hand injuries for treatment.

He said that funds would be earmarked for burn centre in next fiscal year adding that PBM had paid for 2150 patients in last over one moth.

Mr Buppi stated that PBM has been working despite the lockdown for facilitation of poor patients.

Acknowledging the services of the health facility, he said that Burn centre was serving in 11 districts of South Punjab and they wanted to help burn, cancer and other patients requiring plastic surgery and reconstruction.

Earlier, he visited different sections of the Burn Centre and inquired after the health of the patients.

Pak Italian Modern Burn Centre ED, Dr Naheed Chaudhary apprised Mr Buppi about the working and the facilities extended by the health department at the centre.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Punjab Cancer From

Recent Stories

Price for WTI May Futures Falls by Over 25% Below ..

8 minutes ago

Austria's Chancellor Offers Condolences Following ..

8 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Patients in Israel Exceeds 13,6 ..

13 minutes ago

Italy mulls psychological tests to gauge lockdown ..

8 minutes ago

Merkel 'concerned' as Germany inches to reopen

8 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways employees donate one-day salary ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.