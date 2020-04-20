Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) sings MoU with Burn Centre for needy patients' treatment

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) and Pak Italian Modern Burn Centre signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to extend financial assistance for needy and deserving patients of South Punjab here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ):Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) and Pak Italian Modern Burn Centre signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to extend financial assistance for needy and deserving patients of South Punjab here on Monday.

Managing Director (MD) PBM, Aon Abbas Buppi and Executive Director (ED), Burn Centre, Dr Naheed Chaudhary inked the MoU.

It will facilitate patients of acid burns, hand cut and other surgeries with monthly income up to Rs17,000.

An amount of six lac rupees will be extended for the treatment of the patients after due verification by PBM.

Later, addressing a press conference, MD PBM, Aon Abbas Buppi, said that the MoU was a gift for the people of South Punjab as they were receiving number of applications from people with burn or hand injuries for treatment.

He said that funds would be earmarked for burn centre in next fiscal year adding that PBM had paid for 2150 patients in last over one moth.

Mr Buppi stated that PBM has been working despite the lockdown for facilitation of poor patients.

Acknowledging the services of the health facility, he said that Burn centre was serving in 11 districts of South Punjab and they wanted to help burn, cancer and other patients requiring plastic surgery and reconstruction.

Earlier, he visited different sections of the Burn Centre and inquired after the health of the patients.

Pak Italian Modern Burn Centre ED, Dr Naheed Chaudhary apprised Mr Buppi about the working and the facilities extended by the health department at the centre.