Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Spends Rs 22,175.79 Mln To Help Needy In Last Three Years

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 01:56 PM

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) spends Rs 22,175.79 mln to help needy in last three years

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has spent a total of Rs 22,175.79 million for running its over seven projects to help marginalized segment of society empowering them to be self sufficient

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has spent a total of Rs 22,175.79 million for running its over seven projects to help marginalized segment of society empowering them to be self sufficient.

A sum of Rs 21,500 million was the budget of PBM from 2014-15 to 2018-19 to date, which was utilized in running various projects including Pakistan Thalassemia Centres, Dar-ul-Ehsaas, Individual Financial Assistance, Women Empowerment Centres, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal school, providing Cochlear implants to deaf children and Child Support Programme, an official document said.

According to details, a sum of Rs 2,000 million was allocated and Rs 3,077.296 million were spent on different projects during the financial year 2014-15.

A sum of Rs 4,000 million was allocations of PBM against the spending of Rs 4,269.517 million during the financial year 2015-16.

Likewise, a sum of Rs 4,500 million was the budget of PBM and spending were Rs 4,433.517 million during 2016-17.

In the financial year 2017-18, the total budget was Rs 6,000 million against the spendings of Rs 5,908.

399 million and the budget of PBM during 2018-19 (to date) is Rs 5,000 million as comparing to the to date expenditures of Rs 4,486.963 million.

According to the document, a total of Rs 2,542.5 million have disbursed among 28,452 beneficiaries of Individual Financial Assistance (IFA) including general, education, medical and special friends during the financial year 2018-19.

Additional Rs 303.75 million has been allocated in the financial year 2019-20 for providing IFA to the poor of 28 most neglected districts of the province.

As many as Rs 74.25 million have also been disbursed amongst 34,876 beneficiaries under Child Support Programme.

According to the document, PBM was planning to set up 75 more Dar-ul-Ehsaas in various areas of the country in the current financial year 2019-20. PBM was planning to establish IT laboratories in its Dar-ul-Ehsaas in collaboration with Universal Services Fund (USF). Youth Villa has been established in Karachi for adolescent wherein 5,000 may be accommodated.

