Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) to bear education expenses of 150 deserving students of three Khyber Pakhtunkhwa universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ):Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) would bear educational expenses of 150 brilliant students of university of Malakand, University of Buner and University of Swat, Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi said on Wednesday.

Speaking in a MoU signing ceremony, he said PBM would utilize all resources to help completing education of brilliant poor students of far flung areas.

PBM would ensure that no poor students could stop education due to lack of resources.

According to Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked by Pakistan Bait-u-Mal and management of three universities, PBM would pay education expenses of 50 brilliant students of each of the above mentioned three universities. Managing Director also visited Women Empowerment Centre, Dar-ul-Ehsas, Swat and examined facilities being provided there, said a message received here.