Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) to provide 50 scholarships to deserving students of Bahauddin Zakria University

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) would confer 50 scholarships per annum to deserving students of Bahauddin Zakria University, Multan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ):Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) would confer 50 scholarships per annum to deserving students of Bahauddin Zakria University, Multan.

Managing Director PBM Aon Abbas Buppi and Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakria University Professor Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday to support the deserving students to continue their studies despite having meager or no resources to pay the fee, said a press release.