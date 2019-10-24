Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) to train 200,000 deserving women in next four years

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ):Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) would impart technical training among 200,000 deserving women in the next four years by enhancing the number of its Women Empowerment Centres (WECs) from 157 to 350, said Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi.

Talking to media, he said 50 new WECs would be established in various areas of the country every year.

The new centres would be established in far flung areas including erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Gilgit-Baltistan, Tharparkar, etc.

The trained women would be granted interest free loans in collaboration with Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF). The women would be imparted courses of local based skills in collaboration with Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA).