UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Bait-ul- Mal, Penny Appeal To Distribute Ration Bags, Fitrana Among 500 Deserving Families: Managing Director

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:58 PM

Pakistan Bait-ul- Mal, Penny Appeal to distribute ration bags, fitrana among 500 deserving families: Managing Director

Pakistan Bait-ul- Mal (PBM), Penny Appeal, a UK based charity organization will distribute ration bags and fitrana among 500 deserving during the holy month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):Pakistan Bait-ul- Mal (PBM), Penny Appeal, a UK based charity organization will distribute ration bags and fitrana among 500 deserving during the holy month of Ramazan.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) got inked between both the organizations here at PBM's head office said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Expressing his gratitude to penny appeal organization, Managing Director PBM, Aon Abbas Buppi lauded the organization's poverty relief activities across Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

The Managing Director PBM, on the occasion also highlighted the pro-poor services of PBM throughout the country in the field of healthcare, education, rehabilitation and other areas of social security.

He also emphasized the need to promote public private partnerships to address the existing magnitude of poverty linked thorny issues.

" We are determined to execute the Ehsaas Programme of Prime Minister, Imran Khan with an aim to break the vicious cycle of poverty in the country", he added.

Recognizing the credibility of PBM, Acting Country Director and Head of Programmes, Penny Appeal organization, Muhammad Ishaq Israr expressed his willingness to work jointly with PBM in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Imran Khan Prime Minister Education United Kingdom Middle East Asia

Recent Stories

UAE General Authority of Sports suspends activitie ..

31 minutes ago

Three more people recover from coronavirus in UAE

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

2 hours ago

Exports through Abu Dhabi ports up 7.7 pct to AED ..

2 hours ago

ATP-WTA Miami Open called off by local officials

18 minutes ago

Heat stress may affect over 1.2 b people annually ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.