Pakistan Bait-ul- Mal, Penny Appeal to distribute ration bags, fitrana among 500 deserving families: Managing Director

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):Pakistan Bait-ul- Mal (PBM), Penny Appeal, a UK based charity organization will distribute ration bags and fitrana among 500 deserving during the holy month of Ramazan.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) got inked between both the organizations here at PBM's head office said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Expressing his gratitude to penny appeal organization, Managing Director PBM, Aon Abbas Buppi lauded the organization's poverty relief activities across Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

The Managing Director PBM, on the occasion also highlighted the pro-poor services of PBM throughout the country in the field of healthcare, education, rehabilitation and other areas of social security.

He also emphasized the need to promote public private partnerships to address the existing magnitude of poverty linked thorny issues.

" We are determined to execute the Ehsaas Programme of Prime Minister, Imran Khan with an aim to break the vicious cycle of poverty in the country", he added.

Recognizing the credibility of PBM, Acting Country Director and Head of Programmes, Penny Appeal organization, Muhammad Ishaq Israr expressed his willingness to work jointly with PBM in the country.