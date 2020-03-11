Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal provides financial aid to fire victims: Managing Director

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has provided financial assistance to the victims of 35 mud huts which were burnt to ashes last day near Tharparkar, Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has provided financial assistance to the victims of 35 mud huts which were burnt to ashes last day near Tharparkar, Sindh.

Earlier, a team of PBM visited the venue of tragedy to evaluate the damages and losses of the owners of mud huts, said a press release.

Managing Director PBM Aon Abbas Buppi will present a comprehensive report to Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the aid provided to victims of inferno.

The MD said PBM was playing its role in materialising the dream of transforming Pakistan on the pattern of Madina estate.

He directed the provincial management of PBM to help poor victims of mud huts.

The fire erupted in a hut while making tea and engulfed neighbouring huts inflicting huge losses to poor people.