Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal provides financial assistance to 28,452 deserving persons during FY 2018-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal had provided financial assistance to over 28,452 marginalized persons of society during the financial year 2018-19, said official data.

According to data, PBM has extended Individual financial assistance (IFA) in various heads including cash assistance, scholarships, medical help and stipends to special friends.

Through Individual Financial Assistance (IFA) the poor, widows, destitute women, orphans and disabled persons were supported through general assistance, education, medical treatment and rehabilitation to fulfill immediate needs of the poorest of the poor. PBM had provided general cash assistance to 1,961 persons, medical assistance to 22,320 patients, scholarships to 3,062 students during the financial year of 2018-19.

PBM was playing very important role in alleviation of poverty from the country and initiated a number of projects to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

PBM was running a number of projects included Individual Financial Assistance (IFA), Dar-ul-Ehsas, Endowment Fund (Institutional Rehabilitation for NGSs, National Centre for Rehabilitation of Child Labour Support Programme (CSP), National Centres for Rehabilitation of Child Labour (NCsRCL) and Vocational Diversified Vocational Dastakari Schools (VDS/DVDS).