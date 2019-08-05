Pakistan Bait-Ul-Mal to provide free cochlear implant to 20 speaking, hearing impaired children

As many as twenty families of the speaking and hearing impaired children have been selected by the Pakistan Bait-Ul-Mal (PBM) for provision of cochlear implant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :As many as twenty families of the speaking and hearing impaired children have been selected by the Pakistan Bait-Ul-Mal (PBM) for provision of cochlear implant.

The selection of the children was made through a draw in an event held here on Monday.

The event was attended by the Director General PBM Aon Abbas Buppi, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Members of National Assembly Ali Nawaz Awaz Awan and Sahibzada Sibghat Ullah.

Addressing the event, DG PBM said that the awarding of cochlear implant to the deserving children would open another chapter of public serving in the history of Pakistan Bait-Ul-Mal.

This responsibility was fulfilled as a challenge, because it was difficult to achieve the task with limited resources of the institution, he added.

In this regard, an aggressive campaign was launched, he said adding that the friends and donators were approached for help so that these children could be able to speak and listen for whole life.

Aon Abbas while highlighting the success stated that around 20 children were being treated with Rs 13 million on initial basis.

Pakistan Bailt-Ul-Mal had received 58 applications of the deserving families whom children were eligible for cochlear implant, he said and added these applications were approved by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) hospital.

Sharing the details of expenditures, he said that per children treatment cost would be around Rs 1.3 million, adding; out of the total expenditures around one million would be spent by the PBM while the remaining amount would be arranged by the CDA hospital.

He said that I have the authority to select any child by using my discretionally powers but these were all mine children and we have to fulfill the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan of Riasat-e-Madina in which everyone would have equal rights.

Managing Director PBM expressed his intention to ensure implementation on all applications soon. He said that provision of cochlear implant would also be ensured to the children before five years of age.

On the occasion, the participants were informed that the deserving people could apply for cochlear implant through online app of the PBN.

Abbas Buppi also appealed the riches of the country to support Pakistan Bait-Ul-Mal for the treatment of poor impaired children.

Ali Muhammad Khan on the occasion while lauding the services of Abbas Bappi said that he is an asset of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Speaking on the occasion, MNA's Ali Nawaz Nawaz Awan and Sibghat Ullah said that PTI was taking serious steps for the provision of basic necessities including treatment and education to the poor segments of the country.