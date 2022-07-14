UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal To Provide Free Legal Aid To Poor

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal to provide free legal aid to poor

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha on Thursday discussed possible steps for providing free legal aid to the poor and deprived people with Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha on Thursday discussed possible steps for providing free legal aid to the poor and deprived people with Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Highlighting the ongoing pro-poor services of the organization, Amir Fida Paracha expressed his passion to provide socio-economic rights to all the backward classes including poor women and children across the country, said a press release.

He said Foreign Minister and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was concerned for the welfare of the poor and following his instructions, practical steps were being taken for the betterment of the poor people.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, while endorsing the efficacy of PBM's poor friendly policies, assured all possible cooperation for the expansion and improvement of its scope.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Poor Women All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Top Greek Epidemiologist Says Public Fatigue May D ..

Top Greek Epidemiologist Says Public Fatigue May Deter New COVID-19 Measures

6 seconds ago
 Austria's OMV Secures Additional Pipeline Capacity ..

Austria's OMV Secures Additional Pipeline Capacity to Ensure Reliable Gas Suppli ..

3 minutes ago
 Biden Says Russia Must Suffer 'Strategic Failure' ..

Biden Says Russia Must Suffer 'Strategic Failure' in Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 Neutrality Positions Austria as Negotiation Platfo ..

Neutrality Positions Austria as Negotiation Platform for Ukraine Issues - Vienna ..

3 minutes ago
 UK Metropolitan Police Launch Investigation Into A ..

UK Metropolitan Police Launch Investigation Into Athlete Mo Farah's Human Traffi ..

3 minutes ago
 Trials of COMBAXX Sports Pakistan Junior Tennis pl ..

Trials of COMBAXX Sports Pakistan Junior Tennis players completed

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.