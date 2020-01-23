Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal To Provide Wheelchairs At Railway Stations
Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 10:45 PM
Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) will provide wheel chairs to the country's Railway Stations for facilitating the disabled passengers
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) will provide wheel chairs to the country's Railway Stations for facilitating the disabled passengers.
Managing Director PBM Aon Abbas Buppi told Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in a meeting held between two on Thursday, said a press release.