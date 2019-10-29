As many as 9,410 women have completed three month training in Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's (PBM) Women Empowerment Centres (WECs) and obtained certificates in their respective trades during the last one year period, official source said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ):As many as 9,410 women have completed three month training in Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's (PBM) Women Empowerment Centres (WECs) and obtained certificates in their respective trades during the last one year period, official source said on Tuesday.

According to the official, PBM has finalized a plan to provide soft loans to 28,000 passed out women from WECs in collaboration with Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) under Ehsaas Program to enable them to earn their own livelihood.

He said PBM planed to add 50 more WECs in various areas of the county by March 2020. Currently a total of 157 WECs were imparting 16 different trades including drafting, cutting, sewing, designing, interior decoration, beautician, cooking, tie and dye, glass painting, computer and current Microsoft office applications to deserving women.

PBM plans to target and launch information and communication technologies (ICTs) in these WECs and arrange capacity building workshops on networking, office automation, establishment of IT labs. For the purpose renowned brands, makeup artists and dress designers including Keune, Jugnu, Nabila, Maria B, Zara Shahjahan, Depliex, Usma Saloon were requested to train these trainees in make up, dress designing and marketing on gratis and under corporate social responsibility (CSR). National Vocational and Technical Trainng Commission (NAVTTC) has also been involved to train the teachers of WECs.

He said the WECs had been asked to stitch uniforms of respective Schools for Rehabilitation of Child Labor�(SRCL) students so as to save the public money and to increase the efficacy of WECs.

