Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) distributes 66,660 wheel chairs, 2,026 tricycles to deserving special persons

Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) has so far distributed 66,660 wheel chairs and 2,026 tricycles among the deserving special persons under expanded social safety network programme to facilitate them, said official sources

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) has so far distributed 66,660 wheel chairs and 2,026 tricycles among the deserving special persons under expanded social safety network programme to facilitate them, said official sources.

PBM was now also started cochlear implants and high quality care for children with severe to profound hearing loss. Due to paucity of funds, PBM has already started collecting donations for conducting the cochlear implants to deserving deaf and dumb children as one such operation costs Rs1.270 million.

PBM has already sponsored cochlear implant of five children.

He said the process of providing customized wheel chairs, hearing aid, white cane, artificial limbs, financial aid and much more has been simplified and made quicker for poor handicapped, who approach PBM for assistance. While believing that disability is not inability, the current management has revised and increased the existing quota for disables in financial assistance and employment.

A family having 2 or more disabled has given the status of Special Friend of PBM, eligible to get Rs 25,000 per annum from PBM and other required aid.

\395