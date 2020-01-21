Pakistan Baitul Mal running 39 orphanages: Senate told

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati Tuesday told the Senate that Pakistan Baitul Mal was running 39 orphanages named Dar-ul-Ehsaas to cater needs of orphan children across the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati Tuesday told the Senate that Pakistan Baitul Mal was running 39 orphanages named Dar-ul-Ehsaas to cater needs of orphan children across the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Speaking in the Senate during the question hour, he said 75 new Dar-ul-Ehsaas would be established across Pakistan in the current financial year.

He said at present 100 children were enrolled in each centre and they were kept in home-like environment with the provision of free boarding facility, food and clothing. They were provided education in best private educational institutions of the country.

He said the Senate was constantly making efforts to improve the service delivery and enhance scope of Dar-ul-Ehsaas programme.

Youth villa had been established in Karachi for adolescent children wherein 5000 children might be accommodated, he added.

Swati said BISP's core programme was unconditional cash transfer under which BISP provided Rs 5000 stipend to over five million eligible beneficiaries on quarterly basis.

Waseela-e-Taleem � the conditional cash transfer was another programme being run by BISP currently operational in 50 districts across the country to encourage enrollment and continued attendance in Primary schools.

Under the programme currently, 3.28 million children were enrolled and their mothers were being provided cash at the rate of Rs 750 per quarter on the basis of admission and 70 attendance compliance, he added.

He said more than Rs 100 billion were allocated to help needy people under different programmes including Ehsaas and youth programmes.

The house was told that Rs 2000 million was allocated for Bait ul Mal in 2014-15, Rs 4000 million in 2015-16, Rs 4500 million in 2016-17, Rs 6000 million in 2017-18 and Rs 5000 million in 2018-19.

He said Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) was a good programme but about 850,000 people were excluded from it as they did not fulfill the laid down criteria.