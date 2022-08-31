UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Baitul-Mal Seeks People's Support For Flood Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Pakistan Baitul-Mal seeks people's support for flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Baitul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha on Wednesday urged the people from all walks of life to come forward and cooperate with PBM in its efforts to help rehabilitation of the flood affected people.

Paracha said this during a visit to the relief camp set up for the flood victims at the Motorway Toll Plaza.

The MD also participated in the campaign to collect donations for flood hit people.

Motorway Police also fully supported the donations collecting campaign being continued to help the flood affected families.

He said various steps were being taken initially to provide immediate assistance to the affected families.

In the next phase, the PBM would ensure the rehabilitation of flood-affected people, which includes economic rehabilitation of women, education of children, provision of wheelchairs for the injured, and different other measures to provide solace to marooned people.

The MD also visited PBM's another relief camp established at Sangjani Toll Plaza and participated in the donation collection campaign.

