Pakistan Baitul-Mal striving to provide solace to the needy, says MD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Baitul-Mal (PBM) was working to provide solace to the disabled and providing medical assistance to the deserving in Government hospitals, Managing Director PBM Aon Abbas Buppi said Thursday.

Briefing Punjab Cheif Minister Usman Buzdar about the working and ongoing projects of PBM, he said marginalized segment of society was being provided most needed help.

PBM was providing help for women empowerment and providing sewing machines to the deserving, said a news release.

Under the great leadership of PM Imran Khan, he said PBM would reach to far flung areas of the country to provide maximum relief to poorest of the poor.

At the end CM Punjab appreciated the efforts of PBM management and ensured to cooperate for future.