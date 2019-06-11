UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Banao Certificates Issued In Order To Provide Benefit To Overseas Pakistanis

Muhammad Irfan 24 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 08:55 PM

Pakistan Banao Certificates issued in order to provide benefit to Overseas Pakistanis

Pakistan Banao Certificates were issued in order to provide benefit to Overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th June, 2019) Pakistan Banao Certificates were issued in order to provide benefit to Overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan. Billion Tree Tsunami and Clean and Green Pakistan initiatives were launched.Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar has stated this during his Budget 2019-20 speech at parliament house on Tuesday.He said in Naya Pakistan, the culture of tax evasion will be overcome.

Civil and Defense authorities have agreed to voluntary reduced in their budgets. The Minister of State for Revenue said our aim during the financial year 2019-20 will be to increase the tax net.

Regretting the low tax to GDP ratio, he said the country cannot make progress without payment of taxes.He appreciated the gesture of both the civilian government and the military leadership for voluntarily deciding to cut their expenditures.

He said the civil expenditures will be reduced by five percent from 460 billion rupees to four hundred and thirty seven billion rupees.The Minister of state said we are firm for the defense and sovereignty of the country, and no compromise will be made on the defense capability of the country.

