Pakistan, Bangladesh Agree To Work Closely For South Asia's Progress
Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held a telephone conversation with Chief Adviser of Bangladesh government Professor Muhammad Yunus wherein two leaders agreed that there was a need to work closely for the progress and prosperity of the people of both countries.
During the conversation, both leaders also agreed that greater regional cooperation could play a vital role in uplifting the lives of the people of South Asia, a PM Office press release said.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Professor Muhammad Yunus on assuming the office of Chief Adviser and lauded his contribution to the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.
He expressed sympathies over the devastation caused by the recent floods in Bangladesh.
The prime minister underscored the importance of revitalizing bilateral relations through enhanced cooperation in different domains. Noting the historical, religious and cultural bonds between Pakistan and Bangladesh, he expressed a keen desire to boost commercial relations, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.
