Pakistan, Bangladesh Agree To Work Closely For Mutual Prosperity

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 30, 2024 | 01:39 PM

Two leaders agree that greater regional cooperation could play a vital role in uplifting the lives of the people of South Asia

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 30th, 2024) Pakistan and Bangladesh agreed that there is a need to work closely for progress and prosperity of the people of both the countries.

The understanding to this effect reached during telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Adviser of the Bangladesh Government, Professor Muhammad Yunus on Friday.

During the conversation, the two leaders further agreed that greater regional cooperation could play a vital role in uplifting the lives of the people of South Asia.

The Prime Minister congratulated Professor Muhammad Yunus on assuming the office of Chief Adviser, and lauded his contribution to the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

He expressed sympathies over the devastation caused by the recent floods in Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of revitalizing bilateral relations through enhanced cooperation in different domains.

Noting the historical, religious and cultural bonds between Pakistan and Bangladesh, the Prime Minister expressed a keen desire to boost commercial relations, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

On the occasion, Chief Adviser of the Bangladesh Government Professor Muhammad Yunus thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the telephone call.

