Pakistan, Bangladesh Naval Chiefs discuss matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) of Bangladesh, Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan, called on the Chief of the Naval Staff of Pakistan, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

The visiting dignitary will also participate in the AMAN Dialogue, being conducted alongside the multinational maritime exercise AMAN 2025. Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the honorable guest was received by the Chief of the Naval Staff.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Navy presented a Guard of Honour. Thereafter, the dignitary laid a floral wreath at Shuhada Monument and was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters, according to a news release issued by the Director General of Public Relations (Navy).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, the regional maritime security environment, and prospects for enhanced bilateral naval collaboration between the two countries were discussed.

Various avenues of cooperation, including training, exchange of visits, and bilateral naval exercises between the navies of Pakistan and Bangladesh, were also highlighted.

The Naval Chief emphasized the Pakistan Navy’s initiatives to ensure maritime security and regional peace through Regional Maritime Security Patrols.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the Pakistan Navy’s role and contributions in promoting collaborative maritime security in the region. The Chief of the Naval Staff expressed gratitude for the participation of the Chief of the Naval Staff of Bangladesh in the AMAN Dialogue.

The visit of the Chief of the Naval Staff of Bangladesh is expected to further strengthen and expand defense ties between the two brotherly countries, fostering greater collaboration and robust relations between their naval forces.