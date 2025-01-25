Pakistan, Bangladesh Strengthen Ties In Healthcare Collaboration
Published January 25, 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has highlighted the close and friendly diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh during a luncheon held in honour of the delegation from the Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS) at a local hotel on Saturday.
Welcoming the delegation, the minister said that under the vision of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the first female Chief Minister of Punjab, the government is striving to provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the people. He shared details about ongoing health initiatives, including the construction of the 915-bed Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research in Lahore, the largest government-run facility of its kind in Pakistan’s history.
He said that the visit shared commitment of Pakistan and Bangladesh to advancing medical education and healthcare, paving the way for strengthened collaboration in the health sector.
Additionally, he mentioned that modern Nawaz Sharif Institutes of Cardiology are being established in Lahore and Sargodha to improve access to cardiac care. The Chief Minister’s flagship programs, such as the Children’s Heart Surgery Program, the Transplant Initiative, and the Dialysis Program, were also highlighted as part of the government's commitment to public welfare.
Senior Vice President of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) and Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, expressed gratitude to Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique for attending the event and congratulated the newly elected office bearers of BCPS.
During the luncheon, the delegation, led by BCPS President Professor Muhammad Shahidullah, discussed healthcare initiatives, modern reforms, and matters of mutual interest with the minister. The delegation also visited the Pakistan College of Physicians and Surgeons Lahore Center to review its educational activities, which they appreciated.
The event concluded with an exchange of gifts between the provincial health minister and the Bangladeshi delegation, symbolizing the goodwill between the two nations.
The luncheon was attended by prominent medical professionals, including Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Professor Mahmood Ayaz, Professor Rashid Latif Khan, and other senior faculty members. The Bangladeshi delegation included Vice President Professor Kohinoor Begum, Secretary Professor Major General (Retd) Ali Mian, and council members Professor Tehmina Begum and Muhammad Kamal Hussain.
