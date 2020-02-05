UrduPoint.com
Pakistan-Bangladesh Test: Double Road To Remain Closed For Traffic From Feb 6 To 11

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 06:19 PM

Double Road will remain closed for vehicular traffic from morning to evening on February 6 to 11 as per traffic plan for the test match scheduled to be played between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from Feb 7 to 11

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Double Road will remain closed for vehicular traffic from morning to evening on February 6 to 11 as per traffic plan for the test match scheduled to be played between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from Feb 7 to 11.

The City Traffic Officer (CTO) has urged the road users to cooperate with the police personnel performing duties during the match.

According to City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman, the traffic coming from Rawal Dam, Islamabad towards Rawalpindi would be diverted to Expressway on February 6 to 11.

The traffic could enter Rawalpindi via Dhoke Kala Khan, Khanna and Korali.

The traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad would take U-turn in front of the Kidney Centre and use opposite side to enter Islamabad.

The traffic coming from IJP Road and 9th Avenue Chowk towards Rawalpindi would take Pindora Chungi Katarian, Carriage Factory, Pir Wadhai route to enter Rawalpindi instead of the Double Road.

He said that heavy traffic would be strictly banned in the area around the stadium and urged the cricket lovers to park their vehicles on designated points to avoid any inconvenience.

Tight security arrangements have been made for the upcoming cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

