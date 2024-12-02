Pakistan, Bangladesh To Enhance Cooperation In Science And Technology Sector
Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 06:46 PM
Pakistan and Bangladesh have joined hands to enhance cooperation in the fields of higher education, Science and Technology and expanding the scope of scholarship programs
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Pakistan and Bangladesh have joined hands to enhance cooperation in the fields of higher education, Science and Technology and expanding the scope of scholarship programs.
This was agreed during a visit of Coordinator General of COMSTECH (OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation), Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary to Bangladesh, aiming to enhance scientific and technological collaboration, said a news release.
In his engagements, Dr. Choudhary met with Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed, Adviser/ Minister of Science and Technology, and Finance, Government of Bangladesh, Md. Delwar Hossain, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology, and other distinguished academics and officials, including Prof. Dr. Liaquat Ali, Chairman of Prothikrith Institute of Health Studies and former Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Health Science, and Prof.
Dr. Hafizur Rahman, Chairman of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Dhaka International University.
The meetings covered comprehensive agenda items, including COMSTECH-Bangladesh collaboration and developmental programs, Scholarships and Education linkages, COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence program, establishment of COMSTECH National Coordination Office in Bangladesh, and others developmental programs with Bangladesh.
These meetings mark a significant step towards strengthening the partnership between COMSTECH and Bangladesh, fostering innovation, and addressing key development challenges through science and technology.
Dr. Choudhary expressed optimism about the outcomes, emphasizing the shared commitment to advancing education and scientific research in the Islamic world.
Recent Stories
IWMI highlights hidden impact of climate change on human mobility in South Punja ..
NA body lauds NHMP for ensuring road safety of commuters
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extends felicitations to UAE on 53rd ..
Sindh declared Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus free province
Gilani extends greetings on UAE’s 53rd National Day
Speakers urge for collaborative efforts to address water woes in Karachi
Mortar explosion kills three seminary students in Bannu
Paris stocks, euro fall on France budget standoff
'Future of planet' at stake at ICJ hearings: Vanuatu
PM to pay a two-day Saudi Arabia visit from Dec 3 to attend Water Summit
Rupee gains 08 pasia against dollar
Tickets for Champions T20 Cup to go on sale from Thursday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IWMI highlights hidden impact of climate change on human mobility in South Punjab5 minutes ago
-
NA body lauds NHMP for ensuring road safety of commuters20 minutes ago
-
Eduction minister visits blood camp44 minutes ago
-
Dr. Shahida Rehmani inaugurates digital democracy workshop44 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court suspended two SHC decision regarding SPSC44 minutes ago
-
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extends felicitations to UAE on 53rd National Day37 minutes ago
-
SSDO calls for collective action to eliminate gender-based violence53 minutes ago
-
Education board issues schedule for 2025 annual exams for 9th, 10th grades53 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns case regarding Dr. Aafia's release till Jan 1354 minutes ago
-
Under-20 Sport festival concluded in Nawabshah54 minutes ago
-
FM 96, Federal Ombudsman air program to create public awareness54 minutes ago
-
Punjab's first regulatory authority established to tackle inflation, encroachments : CM54 minutes ago