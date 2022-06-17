UrduPoint.com

Pakistan-Bangladesh Trade To Reach $1 Bn Soon: HC

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2022 | 12:26 AM

Pakistan-Bangladesh trade to reach $1 bn soon: HC

Bilateral trade between Pakistan and Bangladesh increases and the existing volume is likely to touch $1 billion soon, which will be a major milestone

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Bilateral trade between Pakistan and Bangladesh increases and the existing volume is likely to touch $1 billion soon, which will be a major milestone. This was stated by High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Rahul Alam Siddique while exchanging views with the business community during his visit to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said KCCI release here on Thursday. The diplomat said the quantum would be celebrated at Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad and Deputy High Commission in Karachi. He said that the current bilateral trade volume between the two countries had increased to around $900 million and it continued to rise at a faster pace. "Pakistan's exports to Bangladesh have risen by 48 percent while exports from Bangladesh to Pakistan were up by 14 percent which is a good sign", he said and hoped that the rising trend would continue in the days to come which would be very encouraging for the business communities of both countries.

Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh Mehboob Alam, General Secretary Businessmen Group in KCCI, A.Q. Khalil, former presidents KCCI Majid Aziz, Shamim Ahmed Firpo, KCCI Managing Committee members were also present.

Bangladeshi High Commissioner highlighted the progress, development and achievements of Bangladesh during the last 50 years of its existence. During the last 50 years, Bangladesh achieved many goals under its Vision- 2021 programme and now the total exports of the country had crossed $50 billion.

Bangladesh was number one country in jute production, second in readymade garments exports, 3rd in fish exports and 4th in rice production and tomato production in the world", he said.

He said Bangladesh had achieved the status of developing country from its previous level of least developed country. Bangladesh had also achieved remarkable progress in socio-economic sectors and has been transformed into one of the vibrant economies of the world due to visionary leadership, resilience people and political stability.

General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil, in his remarks, appreciated the efforts being made by the Bangladeshi government towards improving trade and investment ties with Pakistan. He was of the view that Pakistan must learn from the history and experience of Bangladesh.

AQ Khalil further assured full cooperation to Bangladeshi High Commission in Islamabad and its Deputy High Commission in Karachi in all their endeavors focused on promoting trade, investment and business ties between the two countries. " We have to make extraordinary and collective efforts to improve regional trade and investment cooperation by effectively utilizing SAARC platform", he stressed adding that in today's inflationary era, regional ties had to be given special attention with a view to fulfill each others needs as improved regional ties were the only way to bring down the cost of doing business.

