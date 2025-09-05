Pakistan, Bangladesh Vow Closer Cooperation On Religious Affairs, Scholar Exchanges
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Pakistan and Bangladesh on Friday reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen cooperation in the field of religious affairs and interfaith harmony during a meeting between Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, and A.F.M. Khalid Hussain, Advisor to the President of Bangladesh on Religious Affairs.
The high-level Bangladeshi delegation, led by Hussain, expressed sorrow over the human and material losses caused by recent floods in Pakistan and conveyed solidarity with the Pakistani people.
Minister Yousaf underscored the brotherly sentiments of the Pakistani nation toward Bangladesh, noting that relations between the two countries are rooted in centuries of shared traditions, Islamic heritage, social values, and literary expression. He emphasized that improved ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh would play an important role in ensuring regional peace and prosperity.
The Bangladeshi advisor thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their warm welcome, adding that Dhaka is committed to enhancing bilateral cooperation in religious affairs.
Both sides agreed to strengthen collaboration between their respective ministries of religious affairs, with special focus on promoting interfaith harmony.
As part of this commitment, the two sides agreed to establish a Joint Working Group on Interfaith Harmony and explore opportunities for regular exchanges of scholars and students from religious seminaries in both countries.
Minister Yousaf proposed initiating structured scholar and student exchange programs to deepen mutual understanding and foster closer people-to-people contacts.
The Bangladeshi delegation is also scheduled to participate in the 50th International Seerat-un-Nabi Conference, a two-day event in Islamabad that brings together scholars and leaders from across the Muslim world to discuss the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and their relevance to contemporary challenges.
