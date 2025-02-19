Pakistan Banking Sector To Go Global: 2-day Summit From Feb 24
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Banks Association (PBA) CEO & Secretary General, Muneer Kamal revealed on Wednesday that the Pakistan Banking Summit 2025 (PBS'25) is scheduled to be held in Karachi from February 24-25, to transform Pakistan's banking system into a global entity, with the participation of 32 speakers from 12 foreign countries.
In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, the CEO PBA said the two-day summit will bring together 32 global speakers from 12 countries to share their expertise and insights, paving the way for Pakistan's banking sector to gain international recognition.
He further outlined three key areas of focus for the upcoming Pakistan Banking Summit 2025, including Security and Electronic Media (SEM) to enhance banking system security, Agriculture to explore banking's role in sector growth, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve digital banking services.
The CEO emphasized that the banking sector must adapt to emerging technologies and trends, stating, "We need to harness the power of AI to enhance customer experience, improve operational efficiency and stay competitive in the global market."
He also highlighted the importance of supporting the agriculture sector, saying, "Banking can play a vital role in providing financial services to farmers, enabling them to increase productivity and contribute to the country's economic growth.
"
Regarding SEM, the CEO noted that the banking sector must prioritize cybersecurity to protect customer data and prevent financial losses.
"We need to invest in robust security systems and educate our customers about online safety to prevent fraud and cyber-attacks," he said.
The CEO also underscored the significance of the two-day summit, stating, "This is the first-ever Pakistan Banking Summit, and it is a crucial platform for stakeholders to come together, share knowledge and discuss the future of banking in Pakistan." He added,
"The two-day format allows for in-depth discussions, networking opportunities and a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the banking sector," he added.
Furthermore, the CEO expressed his appreciation for the government's efforts in promoting the banking sector, saying, "We admire the government's initiatives to foster a conducive environment for banking and finance, and we look forward to continued collaboration to drive economic growth and stability in Pakistan."
