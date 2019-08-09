UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Bans All Indian Content Amid Kashmir Tensions - Special Assistant For Information

Fri 09th August 2019

Pakistan Bans All Indian Content Amid Kashmir Tensions - Special Assistant for Information

The Pakistani government intends to totally ban all entertaining content coming to the country from India in the wake of heightened tensions with New Delhi over its recent move to revoke the special status of its Jammu and Kashmir state, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The Pakistani government intends to totally ban all entertaining content coming to the country from India in the wake of heightened tensions with New Delhi over its recent move to revoke the special status of its Jammu and Kashmir state, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said.

Earlier this week, the Indian government announced its decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, which had granted the state a certain degree of autonomy for several decades, and split it into two union territories. This move prompted clashes on the Indian-Pakistani line of control and forced Islamabad to downgrade its diplomatic relations and suspend trade with its neighbor.

"All kinds of Indian content have been stopped and Pemra [Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority] has been directed to step up its vigilance in this regard along with actions against the sale of Indian DTH [Direct-to-Home] instruments," Awan said, as quoted by Dawn news agency.

The special assistant added that Pakistan would set up a group that would responsible for combating Indian ideology from all fronts, describing it as "hard-line, terrorist, fanatic and anti-Muslim."

India and Pakistan have contended for the Kashmir region, the southern part of which lies in India's Jammu and Kashmir state, since the end of British rule in 1947. Despite a ceasefire being reached in 2003 following several armed conflicts, instability has continued, leading to the emergence of various extremist groups. Tensions spiked earlier this year when the Indian military conducted airstrikes in the region in response to an attack orchestrated by a terrorist group based on the Pakistani side of Kashmir.

