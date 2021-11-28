Pakistan bans inbound travel from 7 countries after Omicron corona variant emergence in South Africa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Saturday imposed a 'complete ban' on direct and indirect inbound air travel from seven countries after emergence of 'Omicron corona variant' in South Africa and its spread in adjoining regions.

The authority placed the countries, including South Africa, Hong Kong, Mozambique, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini and Botswana, in the Category-C and completely restricted inbound travel from there, according to a letter posted at the PCAA's official twitter account.

It elaborated that Pakistanis passengers traveling from these countries on 'extreme emergency' would only be allowed after 'obtaining exemptions' and following health/testing protocols like vaccination certificate, negative PCR report (maximum 72 hours old) before boarding and the RAT (Rapid Antigen Test) on arrival at airport.

The RAT negative cases would undergo a three-day mandatory home quarantine, followed by the re-RAT on 3rd day by respective civil administration. While, the RAT positive cases would be bound to a 10-day quarantine (at government/self-paid facilities) and the PCR test would be conducted on 10th day in quarantine.

However, to facilitate stranded Pakistanis, the authority said, travel from these countries till December 5, 2021 would be allowed 'without exemption' but under the prescribed health and testing protocols.