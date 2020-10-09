Pakistan bans TikTok over immoral content

(@fidahassanain)

TikTok, the Chinese-app, has been banned over spreading "immoral" content in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2020) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) banned TikTok for spreading “immoral” content in the country.

PTA said that TikTok administration was given an opportunity to come up with the reply but the administration did not show any response.

TikTok got huge popularity in the country and many girls became TikTokers, especially the girls.

According to the PTA Spokesperson, TikTok was banned just because of the complaints of the citizens.

“We decided to ban this App only after receiving huge of complaints against it,” he further said.