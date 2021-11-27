Pakistan bans travel from 6 South African countries, Hong Kong

Pakistan on Saturday banned travel from six South African countries and Hong Kong following the emergence of new Covid variant named "Omicron".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Saturday banned travel from six South African countries and Hong Kong following the emergence of new Covid variant named "Omicron".

"Based on the emergence of the new covid variant, notification has been issued restrict travel from 6 south african countries and Hong Kong", Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on his official twitter account.

The minister who is also Chairman of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said the emergence of new variant makes it even more urgent to vaccinate all eligible citizens 12 years and older.