UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Bans Travel From 6 South African Countries, Hong Kong

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 08:28 PM

Pakistan bans travel from 6 South African countries, Hong Kong

Pakistan on Saturday banned travel from six South African countries and Hong Kong following the emergence of new Covid variant named "Omicron".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Saturday banned travel from six South African countries and Hong Kong following the emergence of new Covid variant named "Omicron".

"Based on the emergence of the new covid variant, notification has been issued restrict travel from 6 south african countries and Hong Kong", Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on his official twitter account.

The minister who is also Chairman of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said the emergence of new variant makes it even more urgent to vaccinate all eligible citizens 12 years and older.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asad Umar Twitter Hong Kong All From

Recent Stories

Police Khidmat Counter BBH issues 5594 MLCs

Police Khidmat Counter BBH issues 5594 MLCs

17 seconds ago
 Algerians vote in local polls to seal post-Boutefl ..

Algerians vote in local polls to seal post-Bouteflika 'change'

19 seconds ago
 Four held over aerial firing, fireworks

Four held over aerial firing, fireworks

20 seconds ago
 From morgue to migrant camp, a search to identify ..

From morgue to migrant camp, a search to identify 27 dead bodies

23 seconds ago
 Guinea pledges to hold 2009 stadium massacre trial ..

Guinea pledges to hold 2009 stadium massacre trial

3 minutes ago
 Dutch find 61 Covid positive on 'dystopia' flights ..

Dutch find 61 Covid positive on 'dystopia' flights from S.Africa

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.