Pakistan Bar Council condemns alleged misuse of authority by AAC Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Monday condemned the alleged misuse of authority by the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Peshawar over the illegal/unlawful arrest followed by registration of F.I.R. against Advocate Syed Ghuffran Ullah Shah, who was particularly manhandled and then illegally arrested and detained under wrongful confinement.

Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry, Vice-Chairman and Pir Muhammad Masood Chishti, Chairman, Executive Committee of the PBC took serious exception that the autocratic conduct of the officer and were of the views that Additional Assistant Commissioner was a servant of general public and was duty bound to serve the people of the Country in the best possible manner but his present action and conduct showing otherwise.

They condemned this incident and supported the stance of legal fraternity of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and urged that delinquents be immediately taken to task, otherwise the legal fraternity would decide its future course of action.